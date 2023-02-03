It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Fremont, NE
