It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.85. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Fremont, NE
