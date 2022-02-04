It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Fremont, NE
