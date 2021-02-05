 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.51. 11 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

