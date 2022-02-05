Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.