Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

