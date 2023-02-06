Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Fremont, NE
