Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

