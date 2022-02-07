Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Fremont, NE
