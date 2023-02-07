Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Fremont, NE
