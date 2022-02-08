 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

