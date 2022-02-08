Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. -1 degree is today's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…