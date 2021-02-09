 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.25. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News