Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Fremont, NE
