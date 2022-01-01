It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Fremont, NE
