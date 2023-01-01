The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Fremont, NE
