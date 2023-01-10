Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Fremont, NE
