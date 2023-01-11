Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Fremont, NE
