Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.