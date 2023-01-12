 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

