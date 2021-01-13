 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News