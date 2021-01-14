 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News