Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.