Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.