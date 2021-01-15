It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 13.32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Business and schools are starting to announce their plans to be closed on Friday due to expected blizzard conditions.
