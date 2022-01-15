It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Fremont, NE
