The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature …
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.