It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Fremont, NE
