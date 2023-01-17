Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Wednesday, with temperat…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for sc…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. F…
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…