Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Business and schools are starting to announce their plans to be closed on Friday due to expected blizzard conditions.
