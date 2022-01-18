Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.