Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.