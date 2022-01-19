Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.