It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Fremont, NE
