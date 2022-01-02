Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 11 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.