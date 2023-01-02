Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Fremont, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

