Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Fremont, NE

Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

