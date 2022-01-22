Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.