It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
Quite the variation in snow totals across the area this morning. The snow will end this afternoon, but it will be cold and windy. Find out about wind chills and our next snow chance here.
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
This evening in Fremont: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds N at…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for sc…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% c…
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 27 degrees is toda…
This evening in Fremont: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Tuesday, with temperatures in the …