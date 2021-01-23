 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.47. 26 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

