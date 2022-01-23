Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Fremont, NE
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
