It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.79. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
