It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 0-degree low is forecasted…
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low tempe…
Fremont's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with te…