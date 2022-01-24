Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.