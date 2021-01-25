It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.14. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Fremont, NE
