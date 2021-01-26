It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 9.62. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Fremont, NE
