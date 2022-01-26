 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

