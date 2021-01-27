 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 21.52. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

