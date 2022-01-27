The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 4 degrees is today's …
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…