Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.