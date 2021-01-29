 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News