 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News