Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Rain is exp…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 11 degrees is today's low. E…