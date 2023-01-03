Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Fremont, NE
