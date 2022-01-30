 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

